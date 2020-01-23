After a one year break, Kenya’s highflying Afro-pop boy band Sauti Sol is ready to release a new album next month.

The band’s vocalist and guitarist, Bien Aime Baraza explained that they took a hiatus to restructure and adapt to their new management.

Also Read: Why Sauti Sol Dropped Marek Fuchs as their Manager

“We allowed our signees to be known but now we are good,” he said.

“We also took time and recorded our album in South Africa and now we are good to go. It is going to be a big thing for Sol Generation.”

While details are still scanty about the project, it is expected to have 20 songs with an infusion of rhumba music à la ‘Extravaganza’. The project, which is Sauti Sol’s fifth studio album, will reportedly feature local and international music acts.

In what promises to be a busy year for the ‘Live and Die in Afrika’ hitmakers, their protégés – Sol Generation signees – will also release an album. They are also planning to sign more artistes to the fast-growing label.