As with every turn of a new year, people all around the world are either making resolutions or aspiring to do greater things than they did last year.

The year 2020 is especially special because it marks the beginning of a new decade, giving people somewhat of a clean slate to start afresh.

And as the people of the internet continue to post inspirational quotes and whatnot on social media, choreographer extraordinaire Chiki Kuruka has not been left behind.

The Vybez radio presenter caught the eye of many internet users with a topless image she uploaded to her Instagram on Monday.

She accompanied the snap with the caption: “I’m starting this year stripped bare. A new year. New challenges. New achievements. New decade. #love #unity # freedom #peace

The post attracted mixed reactions, with a majority loving what they saw. Those who appeared to throw some shade were treated to classy clap backs from Chiki.

Below are some more reactions from Chiki’s fans and followers.

willycollinsmua: “Let there be skin beloved.👏👏👏”

kdeng.node: “Hey what the gtresfyrdhjitfchjjh… I mean I love all this 🔥”

queenmariany: “The beauty of a woman in one picture ❤👸🏻”

nataliegithinji: “hii mwaka is a nudity… 😂 😂 😂 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

the_royal_awakening: “Look who is burning us this decade 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 you look nice babe!!! And sheesh confidence in thy skin!!! I stan my love”

mamarocksgbk: “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”