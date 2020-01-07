Musician and philanthropist Akothee has listed a set of demands for her personal trainer as she seeks to get back in shape.

In a social media post, the wealthy musician announced she is looking for a personal trainer and swimming instructor to work with for a period of three months.

Akothee said the trainer should be ready to be part of her traveling entourage. He or she would also be working every Monday to Friday from 6.00 am in the morning to 6.00 pm.

“I need a personal trainer/swimming instructor for a period of 3 months ready to travel everywhere. Inbox your portfolio and your charges for the 3 months! Your work commences on Monday after I am done with detty weekend.

Your work: 1. Make a training workout program for me 2. Swimming lessons 3. Outdoor games 4.play football or ball games with me 5.eat & drink with me (organize my menu) 6.playing on the beach, eg building castles with sand. Just being babyish,” read part of her post.

The mother of five further cautioned that if the successful candidate is male, he should not make advances at her.

“I am not looking for a boyfriend and I dont mess around with my employees, so , if you get the job dont try make any advances on me , this makes me uncomfortable with male employees at times, I hope I land a female instructor, but women with their uncontrollable feeling catchings, I think Its me the problem. Come do your work and go. Your work is to assist me to get back in shape. I don’t need a man for now. I know where to get it if need be 🚫 this body is pissing me off now,” she wrote.

Akothee has since started her fitness regimen at the golf course. She uploaded photos playing golf in Mombasa alongside her trainer identified as Steve,

Check her out below.

“Day 1 golfing with my trainer Steve , let’s meet tomorrow same time same venue, before I used to come here take photos for the gram & leave nkt what a fake life 🙆‍♂️🚫 #2020myrules #mylifeyourentertainment.”

“Someone tell @ericomondi that bae found a new hobbie ❤”