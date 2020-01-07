Ali Kiba has spoken out about his new song which has left fans speculating that it is about his perceived marital woes with his Kenyan wife, Amina Khalef.

The singer released the breakup song dubbed ‘Mshumaa’ late last year, in which he sings about a woman he married, asking her to come back home.

King Kiba sings in part: “Nakumiss. Tutaonana, hata mungu akipanga nikufe kesho, tutaonana tena. Ifike kesho, waniweke kwa mchanga, nikufe kesho.

“Labda nikukumbushe, nilipokuvisha pete, ulisema huniachi mpaka nife. Uwepo wako ndio ulikua wangu uzima.”

Speaking about the song in an interview with Millard Ayo, Kiba explained that it was not about his wife. He said he composed it before he married Amina.

“My wife was a lover of this song even before I married her because I did the song way before I married her.”

He added: “Right now, we are okay but she is there (in Kenya) because she is working. There are a lot of difficulties in marriage. Sometimes you exchange words and sometimes you laugh and things go well. They are normal things in marriage.”

Check out ‘Mshumaa’ below.



