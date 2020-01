As the long festive holiday officially came to an end on Sunday, Kenyan Twitter users took to the microblogging platform to shine a light on what makes the country special.

Through the hashtag #OnlyinKenya, Kenyans on Twitter, famously known as KOT, sent out over 9000 tweets(at the time of writing), revealing some of the things, traits, and happenings one is likely to find in the country.

As part of our infamous ‘Only in Kenya’ series, we have sampled some of the tweets from the number 1 trending topic on Sunday.

#OnlyInKenya Girls Drive Cars When The Door Is Open. ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ“ท Courtesy

#OnlyInKenya Girls Drive Cars When The Door Is Open. ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ"ท Courtesy

It is #OnlyInKenya where things are different on the ground. The government clamping the government vehicle.

#OnlyInKenya you will be telling a friend something and he will reply "am telling you"๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ It’s only in Kenya where You’ll turn the TV volume down to smell if something is burning in the kitchen #OnlyinKenya โ€” Your Local Badgirl๐Ÿ˜ˆ๐Ÿ˜ (@LocalBadgirl) January 5, 2020

When it’s raining we think of sex than farming ๐Ÿ˜’#OnlyInKenya โ€” ghaidan (@ghaidan9) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya guys are searching for girls with tight ๐Ÿ‘ ang girls searching for guys with big ๐Ÿ†. tutawai patana?๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” Agrippina_pinnah (@iamkeilar) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where women can match their handbags with shoes but canโ€™t match their babies with their fathers ๐Ÿƒโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿƒโ€โ™€๏ธ โ€” Miss Tammy ๐Ÿฆ‹๐ŸŽค (@tamara_nanah) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where we mine crude oil to export it then import it back for local market sale๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿค” โ€” Fede Nation โ„ข๐ŸŒด๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ชยฐ (@Fede_254) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya

Police officer arrests himselfu after smoking all the evidance๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

Parents remove their eye glasses to listen to what you are saying. #OnlyinKenya

#OnlyInKenya where degree holders are searching for jobs and the job holders are searching for degrees. โ€” Moses Sirikwa (@moseskiprop_) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where food is used to describe someone’s appearance๐Ÿ˜‚ Nywele ndengu

Macho nyanya

Kichwa njugu โ€” justhoe๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช (@justhoe_) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where we have a chicken seller who became a billionaire but here I am with my chickens but can’t even make it to hundreds of thousands โ€” am_omondi๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ชโ„ข (@Ibra_MosheQs) January 5, 2020

#Onlyinkenya You Lend Someone Money ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜•The Rest Of The Week You Dont Talk โ€” ALi ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@mtaaraw1) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya Where parents will Pollute Air and act as if nothing has happened โ€” Warlord Memesโ„ข (@_Agent69) January 5, 2020

#onlyinkenya unaangalia side zote before u cross a one way traffic road๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” 0sama13๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช (@OsmanPoet) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where guys write they’re self motivated in CVs but can’t clean their houses unless a lady promises to visit. โ€” THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where mum and dad promised me a new car after prayers and fasting but I ended up buying only a key holder instead!

#OnlyInKenya where mum and dad promised me a new car after prayers and fasting but I ended up buying only a key holder instead!

๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ˜ฉ

#OnlyInKenya rare photo of a slayqueen giving a handjob to a lion

#OnlyInKenya a governor becomes a waiter after being impeached

#OnlyInKenya corruption money from William Ruto makes you do this.

#OnlyInKenya where you will act suprised for being told something you already know.

#OnlyInKenya lazima ukuwe na connection kwa sherehe upate food……

#OnlyInKenya where a job requires 25yrs work experience for a male graduate, and Zero experience for a beautiful female graduate..๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ

It is #OnlyInKenya where people do this for $1!

#OnlyInKenya where you have a Bus Stop at Railways but buses are not allowed to stop ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

#OnlyInKenya Miguna miguna has courage like this guy

A police officer uses donkey ad a means of transport.#OnlyInKenya

#OnlyInKenya where we confirm blackout by checking kama kwa Neibour zimeenda pia ๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿคญ,Aki kenyans