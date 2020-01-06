As the long festive holiday officially came to an end on Sunday, Kenyan Twitter users took to the microblogging platform to shine a light on what makes the country special.

Through the hashtag #OnlyinKenya, Kenyans on Twitter, famously known as KOT, sent out over 9000 tweets(at the time of writing), revealing some of the things, traits, and happenings one is likely to find in the country.

As part of our infamous ‘Only in Kenya’ series, we have sampled some of the tweets from the number 1 trending topic on Sunday.

#OnlyInKenya Girls Drive Cars When The Door Is Open. 😅😅 📷 Courtesy

pic.twitter.com/nnDV7VLdfU — KEN MAPESA🇰🇪 (@mapessa_) January 5, 2020

It is #OnlyInKenya where things are different on the ground. The government clamping the government vehicle. pic.twitter.com/GX7gy80IZF — Humphries Dot Young. (@dotyoung13) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya you will be telling a friend something and he will reply “am telling you”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sS9TluQfy3 — KITUI FINEST (@Kitui_finest) January 5, 2020

😂😂😂 It’s only in Kenya where You’ll turn the TV volume down to smell if something is burning in the kitchen #OnlyinKenya — Your Local Badgirl😈😝 (@LocalBadgirl) January 5, 2020

When it’s raining we think of sex than farming 😒#OnlyInKenya — ghaidan (@ghaidan9) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya guys are searching for girls with tight 🍑 ang girls searching for guys with big 🍆. tutawai patana?😂 — Agrippina_pinnah (@iamkeilar) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where women can match their handbags with shoes but can’t match their babies with their fathers 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ — Miss Tammy 🦋🎤 (@tamara_nanah) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where we mine crude oil to export it then import it back for local market sale😐🤔 — Fede Nation ™🌴🇰🇪° (@Fede_254) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya

Police officer arrests himselfu after smoking all the evidance😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NWsKkniqVM — Plug_Wa_Ocha (@JohnThe_plug) January 5, 2020

Parents remove their eye glasses to listen to what you are saying. #OnlyinKenya pic.twitter.com/WvUb2dG3bx — Kiptoo Emmanuel🇰🇪 (@kiptoomanuu) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where degree holders are searching for jobs and the job holders are searching for degrees. — Moses Sirikwa (@moseskiprop_) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where food is used to describe someone’s appearance😂 Nywele ndengu

Macho nyanya

Kichwa njugu — justhoe🇰🇪 (@justhoe_) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where we have a chicken seller who became a billionaire but here I am with my chickens but can’t even make it to hundreds of thousands — am_omondi🇰🇪™ (@Ibra_MosheQs) January 5, 2020

#Onlyinkenya You Lend Someone Money 😂😕The Rest Of The Week You Dont Talk — ALi 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@mtaaraw1) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya Where parents will Pollute Air and act as if nothing has happened — Warlord Memes™ (@_Agent69) January 5, 2020

#onlyinkenya unaangalia side zote before u cross a one way traffic road😂😂😂😂 — 0sama13🇰🇪 (@OsmanPoet) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where guys write they’re self motivated in CVs but can’t clean their houses unless a lady promises to visit. — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where mum and dad promised me a new car after prayers and fasting but I ended up buying only a key holder instead!

😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/yBwovCPMMv — Mr Ping_Pong🇰🇪 (@pinngponng) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya rare photo of a slayqueen giving a handjob to a lion pic.twitter.com/iWgV5ZleHF — 𝗗𝗝 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 🇰🇪 (@254_Rock) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya a governor becomes a waiter after being impeached pic.twitter.com/ryU2SYaesp — 𝗗𝗝 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 🇰🇪 (@254_Rock) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya corruption money from William Ruto makes you do this. pic.twitter.com/E3fxpav40W — josh mwajassy!🍸🍓🌴 (@JoshMwajassy) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where you will act suprised for being told something you already know. pic.twitter.com/gPhdrZuVBy — Abdirahman (@abdyrahman_) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya lazima ukuwe na connection kwa sherehe upate food…… pic.twitter.com/8OSCOQhr1C — Solo De Boy (@soulqyp_kenya) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where a job requires 25yrs work experience for a male graduate, and Zero experience for a beautiful female graduate..🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Nqfi2uAoh — E10 Official (@E10_official10) January 5, 2020

It is #OnlyInKenya where people do this for $1! pic.twitter.com/lhVMymaQwO — Bee laine (@Beelaine2) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where you have a Bus Stop at Railways but buses are not allowed to stop 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vF4pHvCWyx — Jr (@Future_pilots) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya Miguna miguna has courage like this guy pic.twitter.com/sHwaVJ8ZOu — Prolific K E (@Onalojr1) January 5, 2020

A police officer uses donkey ad a means of transport.#OnlyInKenya pic.twitter.com/V4JcNZsT0C — Santosian Noor (@isantosian) January 5, 2020

#OnlyInKenya where we confirm blackout by checking kama kwa Neibour zimeenda pia 😹😹😹🤭,Aki kenyans pic.twitter.com/8txNJc969U — M.J (@DrJuma_M) January 5, 2020