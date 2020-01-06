Worshippers at ‘Ground for God’s Gospel Ministries’ church in Bamburi, Mombasa on Sunday watched in horror as their pastor, Mr Elisha Misiko, stabbed his wife before killing himself at the pulpit during service.

According to reports, the 55-year-old preacher unleashed a knife at the pulpit where he was sitting together with his wife and stabbed her on the back, hand and stomach, leaving her for dead.

Eyewitnesses said Misiko was aiming for the wife’s heart but she raised her hand to protect herself.

After stabbing his wife at around 10.30 am, the ‘man of God’ then slit his own throat, much to the shock of the church faithful.

Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said Mr Misiko died on the spot while his wife, Ms Ann Mghoi, died at about 1 pm while receiving treatment at Coast general hospital where she had been rushed by church members.

Police investigating the apparent murder-suicide recovered a 17-page suicide note detailing the couple’s marital woes.

The pastor is also said to have reported his marriage troubles several times at the Kiembeni Police Station in Kisauni.

“He claimed that his wife was moving around with other men and she wanted to divorce him and get married to another man and also that she wanted to take the church and all property which he claimed belonged to him,” Kiragu said.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The couple is survived by three sons and a daughter.