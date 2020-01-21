Producer Paulo has extended an olive branch to Bahati after the musician had him and Peter Blessing arrested over alleged theft.

Paulo admitted he had taken some equipment from the EMB Records studio noting that Bahati had given them to him. He said he has since forgiven Bahati and further sought the singer’s forgiveness as well.

“Yes, he got us arrested but I have considered forgiveness. He accused me of stealing his studio things. I had taken some things which he had given me and there was a misunderstanding that I had stolen them,” he said.

“I just want to tell Bahati that I’m sorry, he should just forgive me and go on as we were. I did not steal but I have returned them so that all this drama can end.”

Paulo also noted: “It was a studio table and sound proof. He had given them to me but he later accused me of stealing them. I do not know what happened between Peter Blessing and Bahati.”

Asked if he is part of Bahati’s EMB Records, Paulo said: “No, I’m not an EMB member.”

He recalled how Bahati plotted his arrest on Thursday evening using someone who pretended to be a journalist.

“I was given a call by someone who said he was a journalist and that he needed an interview. That’s when I found it was the police, who escorted me to the police station. At the police station, they accused me of stealing,” Paulo said.