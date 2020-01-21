Kenya’s R&B/Afropop singer Victoria Kimani has officially ventured into the hair business.

Months after she launched her clothing collection dubbed Kimani couture, the “Wash It” singer has now launched a hair product dubbed ‘Kimani Luxury Braid’.

Victoria announced the launch on social media Monday saying she was proud to see her “lil baby” finally come to life.

In characteristic Kimani fashion, the ombre braids are colourful and come in over 20+ funky colors. According to Victoria, she was going for a hair product that can breath new life into women in Kenya.

“Today I finally launch my lil baby @kimaniluxurybraid 🚀🚀🚀 I’ve been thinking for a long time about a product that I can breath new life into for girls/ladies in Kenya …….. I’m Proud to see That product FINALLY come to life!! @kimaniluxurybraid We all wear braids…. but they don’t have to be boring!! Shop over 20+ funky colors and 2-4 tone ombré braids,” she wrote.

The braids will be retailing at Sh550 per bundle, with adults said to be needing 5-6 bundles while children need 3-4 bundles.

Victoria says physical shops will be announced in the coming days but until then, deliveries are made on order.

The photos.