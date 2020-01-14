Imagine throwing shade at veteran Kenyan rapper Jua Cali? Could never be me. If there are artistes who are untouchable, then Jua Cali is undoubtedly top of the list. But that’s just my opinion.

The Calif Records co-founder is credited with being one of the pioneers of the ‘Genge’ music movement alongside the likes of Nonini. In fact, Jua Cali is known as the de facto ‘King of Genge’ while Nonini is the self-titled ‘Godfather of Genge’.

Nearly twenty years since Jua Cali recorded his first track – Ruka in 2001 -, the Genge genre has evolved into Gengetone, courtesy of fast-rising groups such as Ethic, Ochungulo Family, Sailors, Boondocks and others.

The new wave of Gengetone, which took root in 2019, continues to divide opinion among Kenyans on social media owing to its lewd content.

#Gengetone

On Monday, the hashtag #Gengetone was a top trending topic on Twitter after a section of fans proclaimed that the genre is already on its death bed.

Amid the thousands of tweets, a certain fan saw it fit to blast Jua Cali for working with Gengetone stars.

Manze @juacaliGenge I respected you until you started doing Gengetone with kids… Your game is dead. Your legacy dead too #gengetone,” tweeted @marvin_masika.

In response, Jua Cali reminded the fan that he started the genre and revealed that he has recorded a whole album with Gengetone stars. Legendary stuff.

“I started this genre what do you expect? You have never bought tickets to any of my events so you have been dead to me my whole career.  Nimerecord a whole album with this kids..” posted Jua Cali.

Find below some sampled tweets: