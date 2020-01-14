Imagine throwing shade at veteran Kenyan rapper Jua Cali? Could never be me. If there are artistes who are untouchable, then Jua Cali is undoubtedly top of the list. But that’s just my opinion.

The Calif Records co-founder is credited with being one of the pioneers of the ‘Genge’ music movement alongside the likes of Nonini. In fact, Jua Cali is known as the de facto ‘King of Genge’ while Nonini is the self-titled ‘Godfather of Genge’.

Nearly twenty years since Jua Cali recorded his first track – Ruka in 2001 -, the Genge genre has evolved into Gengetone, courtesy of fast-rising groups such as Ethic, Ochungulo Family, Sailors, Boondocks and others.

The new wave of Gengetone, which took root in 2019, continues to divide opinion among Kenyans on social media owing to its lewd content.

On Monday, the hashtag #Gengetone was a top trending topic on Twitter after a section of fans proclaimed that the genre is already on its death bed.

Amid the thousands of tweets, a certain fan saw it fit to blast Jua Cali for working with Gengetone stars.

“Manze @juacaliGenge I respected you until you started doing Gengetone with kids… Your game is dead. Your legacy dead too #gengetone,” tweeted @marvin_masika.

In response, Jua Cali reminded the fan that he started the genre and revealed that he has recorded a whole album with Gengetone stars. Legendary stuff.

“I started this genre what do you expect? You have never bought tickets to any of my events so you have been dead to me my whole career. Nimerecord a whole album with this kids..” posted Jua Cali.

Find below some sampled tweets:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I started this genre what do you expect?

You have never bought tickets to any of my events so you have been dead to me my whole career 😂😂😂😂😂. Nimerecord a whole album with this kids.. https://t.co/odZ0sfA6Pq — JuaCali (@juacaliGenge) January 13, 2020

True 😅I’ve never bought tickets

Your genre is trash🚽 — phero254 (@marvin_masika) January 13, 2020

If you have listened to those doing gengetone during interviews, they say they grew up listening to genge and were inspired.

So juacali hakuanza gengetone, but kazi yake ili inspire gengetone.

Which means gengetone is a fruit of genge. Give respect where it is due — Milliciachris (@milliciachris) January 13, 2020

Q. Before Juakali, ESir (RIP), Nameless, Gidi/Maji, Krupt, Lady S, Wahu and others of that generation, how were we doing musically as a country? Learn to appreciate the transformation those fellows brought along.. And that’s un-erasable musical history. Viva.. — Chlyph, CPA (K) (@Chlyph) January 13, 2020

When I read some fool trying to criticize @juacaliGenge mi huwa nacheka tu coz he clearly doesn’t have an idea where and how far we have come from enjoying genge music so kama hautaki kuskiza genge and gengetone Kaa Na mama yako leave @juacaliGenge alone — chimano shihembetsa (@CShihembetsa) January 13, 2020

Lakini watu hutaka nini? They even change their style/rebrand to win you over, you still want to bring them down! Then you will be dancing to that junk from west africa that you don’t even understand! Charity begins at home!!!! — kaka_braza (@SteveOnyangoII) January 13, 2020

That’s no way to talk to a [email protected] has been doing a great job supporting gengetone millenials,thats what legends do,they support the upcoming. — Slomow Mwas Kimura (@slomow_mwas) January 13, 2020