A police officer has been charged with defiling a minor in Ratta, Seme constituency, Kisumu County.

Stanley Kipsang, 32, is accused of defiling the 16-year-old Form One student after her parents turned her in to the police. She had reportedly spent a night out and was to stay in jail as punishment.

When her parents went back to the station to pick her up, the girl claimed that she had been defiled by the officer.

She claimed officer Kipsang took her to his house and defiled her repeatedly.

The accused appeared before Kisumu Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kipsang was released on Sh400,000 bond. The matter will be mentioned on February 26 and heard on March 4.