Former Tahidi High actor Jackie Matubia has left Switch TV where she worked as a presenter for about a year and a half.

Matubia, who was host of ‘ChatSpot’, made the announcement Monday in a post on social media. While she did not disclose the reason behind her exit, the actress promised to be back on the screens soon.

“Good morning lovely people it was an honour gracing your screen #Chatspot serving you tea and interacting with you guys…. Thank you @switchtvke for the platform. To my fans I love you guys and will be gracing the screens soon bigger and better… Tuzidi,” she wrote on Instastories.

Matubia’s departure from the Kenya Red Cross owned station comes days after she became the talk of the town over her breakup with her pilot husband, Kennedy Njogu alias Nyogz.

Following reports that infidelity by both parties left their marriage on its death bed, Matubia confirmed they split in March, 2019 but denied the cheating allegations from her end.

She confirmed she was seeing someone but it was after they went their separate ways.

On his part, Nyogz played down the breakup and wondered what the fuss was all about.

“I do not know, there is nothing to say really. People come together, people separate, people heal. I really do not get what the fuss is about. You should probably talk to Matubia. She is the celeb and more talkative. She might give you more info. I am not involved with anyone, your people can say what they want. I told you all I need to,” he said.