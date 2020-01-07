Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris found herself in Twitter users’ bad books after revealing that she underwent successful Spinal surgery in India.

She made matters worse when she revealed she had spent Sh50 million to be elected. This she did while responding to a Twitter user who had criticised her for seeking treatment abroad as the health system in the country continues to deteriorate.

READ: Passaris: ”I Invested Sh50 Million To Get Elected”

Amid the overwhelming backlash, popular Twitter figures – David Ndii and Ezekiel Mutua- jumped to Passaris’ defense urging Kenyans to be more considerate, given the woman rep’s condition.

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Dr Mutua suggested there are better ways to demand for better health care.

“You know that we are a sick society when people attack Esther Passaris for posting about her surgery in India. Listen, while we need universal health care, hating on leaders and posting bile does not improve the situation.

“There’re better ways of pushing for better policy. Get well soon Mheshimiwa. May God grant you total healing and peace of mind,” tweeted Mutua.

On his part, political strategist and economist – Ndii – posed a couple of thought-provoking questions for Passaris critics.

“Why are you so mean? Esther had two back surgeries in Kenya last year. Are you suggesting people in public life should sacrifice their wellbeing for political correctness?

“1. Is that news? 2. She’s been an MP for two years, how is she responsible? 3. If her health insurance covers treatment abroad (as mine does) and her doctors recommend it, should she object because she is an MP?” wrote Ndii.