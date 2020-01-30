Disciplinary action has been taken against a police officer who was caught on video in a drunk state while still in uniform.

Meru Sub County Police Commander Robinson Mboloi confirmed proceedings have been instituted against the officer based at Giaki Police Station near Meru town. He said the police constable will also undergo counseling.

“He had been allocated court orderly duties but was found drunk and disorderly on the opposite end of town and this cannot be condoned,” Mboloi said.

The police commander said that it was an isolated case but some residents of Meru town said the officer was always drunk during the day while in full uniform near Meru Bus Park.

“He is usually on bank guard duties in a nearby sacco that has banking facilities and he is always drunk. By the time the officers are going home, he will have exhausted his daily allowance and at times incurred a debt,” said one of the women.

As a court orderly, the officer identified as James Muthaura was not armed when the video was recorded on Tuesday.

However, traders who operate near the Sacco said on some days it was scary when the officer got drunk while armed with a G3 rifle.

The officer’s boss noted if the officer was having personal problems, he would have asked for off duty.

“He has not done so and all we know is that he was found drunk while on duty and in uniform and thus we have commenced a disciplinary process,” said Mboloi.