The beef between Avril and Naiboi is not showing signs of ending after the songbird fired more shots at the rapper over the 2018 ‘2 in 1’ music video.

After taking on Naiboi on social media, Avril has now defended herself in an interview on Milele FM, reiterating that she was still recovering after giving birth.

“From my understanding, nilimnyima video ya ‘2in1’. So I had just delivered my baby and I was in recovery mode. Lakini siwezi vindicate sana…no one knew I was in recovery. So Naiboi akanitumia message akaniambia, ‘Hey is it possible for you to do a video for me, I said yes.

“Sasa mimi nafikiria hii video nafaa kufanya in like a week, so I thought ni kitu kama ya one week and I will be ready to do, mdogo mdogo two hours later anashinda akituma messages ile video niaje, Kesho ile video, aiish Dude!!!” Avril narrated.

She added: “So me si kurespond, I didn’t say anything. Nilijiambia tu kwa akili yangu I don’t need this kind of pressure right now niko na enough issues, nafikiria venye nitapumbia maziwa mtoto wangu, hata kuketi ilikuwa shida, alafu mtu bado anataka niende nifanye make-up nikafanye video.

“So when I said I did not feel like doing it, it was true, I was not in that space, so beef ikaanza hapo. So the next thing naskia kwa radio akisema Avril and Victoria Kimani refused to be in the video.

“Hiyo ni story ya 2018. So January 8th, naamka nimetagiwa kwa post ya Naiboi, I’m looking for a female artiste na tafadhali msinitajie Avril? Are we still on this? So mi sijui bado nimekasirikiwa, aiii! Akwende. Makasiriko ya 2018 tusilete 2020!”