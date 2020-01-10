We’re not sure who is pettier between Avril and Naiboi but the Kenyan musicians were at each other’s throats this week over a 2018 beef.

As you’re probably aware, the two music acts seemingly fell out after Avril snubbed in Naiboi during the making of his megahit, ‘2 in 1’.

‘Snubbed by Avril, Sanaipei and Victoria Kimani’

A few months after the song’s release, Naiboi went on record to claim Avril, Victoria Kimani and Sanaipei Tande turned down the request. Apparently, the snub by Victoria was worse than the snub by the other two because Kimani basically blue ticked him.

“I tried to reach out to Avril and Victoria Kimani. For Victoria Kimani, aliniblue-tick WhatsApp na Instagram. Nikasema sawa. Nime hold grudge kwa sababu yeye alinilenga point blank. Avril told me she was going to send, but I tried calling and my calls went unanswered. For her, I believe she might have not understood the idea, but at least she told me she was going to send, which she didn’t. It was a different case with Victoria,” Naiboi said.

“I called Sanaipei and she told me at the moment she can’t be in such a project unless we have a project together. That makes sense to me than someone blue-ticking me,” said Naiboi during the launch of Coke Studio Africa 2019.

Avril “Didn’t Feel Like It”

Last year January, Avril explained she was in hospital at the time.

“I couldn’t…was unfortunately in hospital…didn’t feel like getting into it with him[Naiboi] .. let people do what they gotta do,” Avril told a curious fan.

Fast forward to another year later, Naiboi appears to be still holding a grudge against Avril. He posted a video to his Instagram saying he wanted to do a collabo with a female artiste but requested fans not to mention Avril.

“Mmekuwa mkisema Naiboi anafanya collabo na maboy sana, mnaeza taka nifanye ngoma na female artiste mgani mdeadly mwenye mnabelieve vibe yangu na yake zinaeza endana? Let me know anyone mwenye mnafeel anaeza but nisiskie mse anasema Avril. No Avril kwa comment, just keeping it real. 2020 ni mwaka wa kutesa, si mwaka wa makasiriko so hapo kwa comment remember no Avril,” said Naiboi.

Fans eventually roped Avril into the conversation, promoting her to respond to Naiboi.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 heeeeeeee just got tagged in this!! Duuude kwani nilibreak heart yako aje?? Tweny tweny haitaki makasiriko za 2018, holding on for two years??!!! Gaaaaai. I’d hate to be your chic .. forgive AND forget mschew 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” she wrote.

Naiboi wrote back: “That’s why u have ur own IG account, enda uandike hizi vitu huko…ps thats why ua not my Girlfriend.”

Avril then responded: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 makasirikoooooo .. dude usaaaaaa:

In another interaction, actress Catherine Kamau tried to act as mediator, writing: “Naiboi wacha makasiriko labda Avril alikuwa ame amka vibaya”

To which Avril replied: “Kate actress, nani alikuwa aanze kukalia makeup aga kurecord na hata kuketi ilikuwa shida #issorait.”