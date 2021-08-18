Having been in the limelight for about a decade, media personality Betty Kyallo has had her fair share of the negativity that is often spewed on social media.

At the same time, the former KTN/ K24 TV news anchor has developed a thick skin against the trolls.

So how does she do it?

In a lengthy post on social media, Betty Kyallo said the secret is in protecting her heart and energy.

“Learn to guard your heart. Many times I’m asked how I deal with trolls or haters and what I’ve learnt for the last 10 years of being a public figure is how to protect my heart and energy,” she wrote.

The mother of one added that she is in a sort of a bubble where she only consumes the good vibes while ignoring the negativity.

“I choose what I consume, I don’t read negative stories, comments about myself plus my close Friends and family never send me things that would affect my spirit. It’s like a bubble. I also learnt the fact that not everyone has to like me😂😂 I’m cool with that because the amount of love I get is super crazy. ❤️”

The 32-year-old businesswoman acknowledged that cyberbullying and negativity affects everyone and not just famous people.

“I’m also alive to the fact that it’s not a “famous people” issue. Anyone can go through this. Could be hate, discrimination from relatives and friends. Learn to be blind to things that crush your soul. You don’t have to hear everything. Who said what about you etc… Block the noise and always put your mental health first. Take care of you,” she wrote.

“Also never let people put crazy expectations on you. Gosh you are human. You are allowed to be, live, be happy, feel sad, fail, rise, fall. It’s ok.”