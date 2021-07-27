Media personality Felix Odhiambo Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has refuted claims that he is worth Sh10 million.

Speaking in an interview on Ayo TV, the comedian rubbished the reported figure saying Sh10 million is the price of one of his cars.

“Sh10 million? That is just the price of one of my cars; V8, yeah? There is V8, Mercedes V-Class, there is Overfinch (Range Rover), Mercedes SLK, Discovery…. But I thank God for everything,” he said.

The Kiss 100 Fm presenter further revealed that in addition to his collection of cars, he owns a house and a number of apartments in Nairobi.

“I cannot really count but I have apartments, then there is the house I live in… I use most of them for Airbnb because it is the big business now in Nairobi,” he said.

The emcee is also putting up another house with his longtime friend Alex Mwakideu. The two have been documenting the process on the YouTube channel, ‘Jenga na Alex na Jalas’.

Jalang’o also revealed that his greatest achievement is building a house for his mother.

Jalas said his late father died on the same day he got his first job on the radio, but left behind a letter asking him to build his mother a house and educate his siblings.

“The saddest part is that when my father was sick, I did not have the money to take care of him. It is not like it was too serious a disease that could not be cured, but even if it was a common cold, I would not have had enough money to take care of him,” he said.

“When I got home for his burial, I found a letter he had written saying that things were not looking good on his side, and if he never got well, it would be my duty to build my mother a home and ensure my brothers go to school.”

After fulfilling his father’s dying wish, Jalang’o went back to school to pursue a degree.

“When my brothers graduated and my sister married, and everybody was settled down, I decided to go to school because I could now afford it,” said Jalang’o.