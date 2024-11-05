Lucy Wambui’s Death: New Autopsy Report Uncovers Disturbing Details of Surgical Complications

A second postmortem examination has revealed crucial details surrounding the tragic death of Lucy Wambui.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor released the autopsy report stating that Wambui, 47, underwent 360-degree liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) on October 16, 2024, at Omnicare Medical, operating under the name Body By Design.

Just two days after the procedure, Wambui began to experience severe complications, including chest pain, difficulty breathing, and abdominal pain. The autopsy report indicates that her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Despite her persistent pain and troubling symptoms, Omnicare Medical discharged her on October 22, initially diagnosing her with pneumonia and parapneumonic effusion.

As her health worsened, Wambui sought treatment at Nairobi Hospital, where medical staff recorded her blood pressure at a critically low 70/40 mmHg. Further examinations revealed numerous complications, including a severely distended abdomen, signs of sepsis, and extensive bruising across her body.

Laboratory tests indicated significantly elevated inflammation markers, a high white blood cell count, and signs of renal distress, all pointing to a systemic infection.

On October 23, Wambui underwent emergency laparotomy surgery at Nairobi Hospital. Surgeons discovered multiple perforations in her intestines and fecal matter in her abdominal cavity. To control the infection, they performed an ileostomy, an emergency procedure designed to bypass the damaged intestines.

Despite aggressive treatment with antibiotics, vasopressors, and fluid management, her health continued to decline, resulting in her death on October 26 from severe sepsis and peritonitis.

The autopsy results confirmed extensive internal complications stemming from her liposuction and BBL procedure. Key findings included lung edema, fat necrosis in her abdominal cavity, and widespread inflammation, alongside multiple abscesses indicative of infection.

The examination also revealed signs of fatty degeneration in her liver and an enlarged heart, suggesting systemic stress caused by the infection or physical trauma.

Dr. Oduor’s report further detailed Wambui’s physical condition, noting that the abdominal wounds from the initial liposuction were septic and oozing fluid. Additionally, it indicated bruising on her face, chest, abdomen, and legs, likely resulting from trauma or post-surgical complications.

The first postmortem examination had been conducted by pathologist Peter Ndegwa, who was contacted by Body By Design.

Ndegwa’s report acknowledged signs of liposuction and identified the cause of death as cardiorespiratory failure. He concluded, “The circumstances of this death need to be investigated to determine when and where the alleged perforations, if any, of the bowels occurred.”