New Supreme Court Building on the Horizon to Replace Historic 1930 Structure

The Judiciary plans to construct a modern Supreme Court building to replace the nearly century-old structure currently in use.

During a forum at the Judiciary compound in Nairobi, attended by President William Ruto, Supreme Court judges reflected on the court’s achievements and challenges as they celebrated the court’s 12th anniversary.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya emphasized the need for the country’s highest court to have a modern workspace that meets contemporary demands.

“The current Supreme Court building, constructed in 1930, is nearly a century old, and its architecture no longer meets the Supreme Court’s modern needs,” Mokaya stated.

She acknowledged the building’s iconic status and praised its architectural beauty, asserting that the push for a new facility stems from the necessity for updated premises rather than the construction of new buildings for other government branches, such as Parliament’s Bunge Towers.

“For the past 15 years, we have focused on modernizing buildings in remote areas. Now, it’s time to shift our attention to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal,” Mokaya added.

She also highlighted funding challenges affecting the Judiciary’s operations and called for increased resources for this vital branch of government. “While funding remains a challenge, the Supreme Court registry has improved convenience for court users,” she noted.

In support of these efforts, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja pledged the county government’s assistance in building the new Supreme Court. He announced that his administration is ready to facilitate the transfer of land adjacent to the current Judiciary buildings.

“We want the Judiciary to rely on us for support in building the new Supreme Court, as I know there is available land here for this purpose,” Sakaja stated.