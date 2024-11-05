Kenyans Are World Leaders in Social Media Usage with Nearly 4 Hours Daily

Kenyans lead the world in social media usage, with 2024 data showing that the East African nation ranks first for average daily time spent online by users aged 16 to 64 as of January 2024.

Data from Cable.co.uk and We Are Social, shared by World of Statistics on X, reveals that Kenyans spend an average of 3 hours and 43 minutes daily on social media platforms.

In Africa, other countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana also exhibit high levels of social media engagement.

South Africa closely follows Kenya with an average of 3 hours and 37 minutes, while Brazil records 3 hours and 34 minutes, and the Philippines 3 hours and 33 minutes. Nigeria averages 3 hours and 23 minutes, placing it just behind these nations.

The report also notes that the average internet user spends nearly 2½ hours each day on social media, accounting for over one-third of their total online time. Additionally, women spend an average of 16 minutes more on social media daily than men.

TikTok emerges as the platform with the highest average time spent per user, while YouTube claims the largest share of total social media time.

Overall, the report forecasts that humanity will spend a combined total of 500 million years on social media in 2024, with over 5 billion active users globally.

Here are the top 20 countries for daily average time spent on social media: