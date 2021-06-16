Makena Njeri has taken a bold step with the launch of her own craft beer, Bold.

The founder of Bold Network Africa introduced Bold Beer to the world via her social media pages, revealing that she has teamed up with 254 Brewing Company to produce the LGBTQ-inspired craft beer.

The former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist said she is banking on Bold beer to change the lives of many people in the community.

According to Njeri, who identifies as non-binary, Bold beer “will be a reminder that when you choose to be bold, the universe dances to your tune”.

“I have tasted the bold beer 🍻 and I have to say is freaking BOLD! Today I present to the world the Bold beer, everytime you purchase this work of art you will be changing someone’s life,” they wrote.

Bold Beer is a crisp coconut lager that’s light, fruity, and purple in colour, with 4.8% alcohol content.

254 Breweries, the brewer behind other local beers such as Golden Rump, Sand Trap and The Double, said Bold beer is available at its brewery in Kikuyu.

“We Walk the walk and talk the talk! Boldly and Proudly! This is our newest family member…..BOLD. 🏝 tropical ☀️ bright and always Fresh! Personable, friendly and selectively extroverted 🍺🍺

“Brewed by the BOLD for the BOLD. Live your life in full color. 🌈 We love it @boldnetworkafrica🍻🍻🍻 grab it @ our brewery,” said 254 Brewing co.

Bold Beer comes barely a month after Makena launched Bold Network Africa, a firm committed to telling real and inspiring stories of the African

queer people.

The Bold platform seeks to demystify stereotypes and encourage acceptance in the continent and around the world.

Photos.