Police in Kibera, Nairobi are holding a Form 2 student who allegedly killed his friend following a fight over a flash disk in Gatekwera area within Kibra.

As reported by Citizen Digital, the two argued over the ownership of the flash disk on Saturday before the suspect picked a kitchen knife and stabbed his 19-year-old friend.

Confirming the incident, Sarang’ombe area chief Edwin Otwori said the 15-year-old suspect surrendered to Kibra DC police officers on Sunday evening.

After interrogation, the suspect was transferred to Kilimani Police Station pending arraignment.

Police also rescued the mother of the suspect from mob lynching after irate locals torched their house after the incident.

The 15-year-old suspect is a student at Kibera Secondary school.