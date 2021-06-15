Governors will shut down their county governments next week should the National Treasury fails to disburse Ksh.102.6 billion owed to them.

The county bosses issued the warning on Monday citing a lack of funds to run operations.

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Martin Wambora accused Treasury of violating the law and failing to comply with its own cash disbursement schedule.

“It is imperative for Kenyans to understand that financing counties by the Treasury is not a favour but a constitutional obligation. The taxpayer at the counties is also entitled to timely service delivery,” Mr Wambora said.

Adding: “Unfortunately, if the National Treasury fails to release the funds, counties will not be able to offer basic services thereby forcing suspension of services or total shutdown by June 24.”

The Council of Governors (CoG) claims they are unable to meet statutory obligations and fiscal responsibilities including timely payment of staff salaries, remittance of employees’ statutory deductions, payment of suppliers’ eligible pending bills, implementation of development projects, and derailed response in the fight against COVI D-19 pandemic.