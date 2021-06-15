A Form Three student attacked and killed his father at Barotion village in Londiani, Kericho County during a row over chicken.

Area chief Sarah Sigey said an argument ensued between the two after the boy arrived home on Sunday and found his father had sold chicken belonging to him without his knowledge.

According to the DCI, the 18-year-old confronted his 50-year-old father Wilson Kipsoi over the whereabouts of six of his chicken. Infuriated by the confrontation, Kipsoi threatened to shoot his son with arrows, forcing the form four student at Kapcheplanga day Secondary school to flee and seek refuge at a neighbour’s house.

The following day, the suspect returned home armed with a club, vowing to stop at nothing until his father produced his chicken. The teenager clobbered his father repeatedly on the head while demanding compensation for his missing chicken.

Neighbours of the family responded to the commotion and rescued the man from the attack before rushing him to Londiani Sub-county hospital. The victim, however, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the student went into hiding with police launching a manhunt

The body of the deceased was moved to St. Joseph’s hospital mortuary in Molo as investigations into the incident continue.