Gospel musician Moji Shortbabaa appears to be enjoying his honeymoon to the fullest after tying the knot with his sweetheart Nyawira Gachugi.

The lovebirds got engaged earlier this year, held a traditional wedding in March before exchanging vows in a white wedding on Labor day.

Moji and Nyawira on Monday shared pictures from their well-guarded wedding, taking their fans by surprise.

The former Kelele Takatifu member captioned his pictures: “Been waiting to use this verse for along time, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22” @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can’t wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️#MygoodNyamu #mtunamtuwake #2021NIYETU.”

Nyawira on her part wrote: “🥳1.05.2021🥳The girl became a Mrs. Forever begun. Happy happy happy. #BlessedLittleGirl #MsUnderstood.”

After the wedding, the newlyweds drove to the Lake Elmenteita Serena Camp to kickstart their honeymoon courtesy of Bonfire Adventures.

Moji Shortbabaa made sure his fans were updated on his honeymoon proceedings after having breakfast with his wife by the scenic Lake Elmentaita.

“Had breakfast by the lake❤️” he captioned the pictures.

Check them out below.