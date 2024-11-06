Gachagua Finds Positives in Life After Political Ouster

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reflected on his life after impeachment, highlighting the positive aspects that have emerged from his experience.

Speaking at the burial of Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a on Tuesday, Gachagua recognized that every experience in life carries both positive and negative elements, including his impeachment.

He shared that he now enjoys more time to spend with family and friends. “Probably, with what has happened to us in leaving office, the positive side is that we have more time for friends. Everything that happens has both a good and a bad side; we now have ample time for friends, and they are very important,” he said.

In a subtle critique of President William Ruto, Gachagua emphasized the rarity of finding true friends, underscoring the value of such relationships. “There are not many genuine ones; if you have more than five, you are blessed,” he stated.

The former Deputy President also mentioned that he can now dedicate more time to engaging with religious leaders and participating in Bible studies.

“We now have the opportunity to visit our friends. Last Sunday, I spent a lot of time with Bishops. I didn’t have time to read the Bible before, but now I can explore various interpretations, and we will be able to do that regularly,” he explained.

Gachagua encouraged Kenyans to work hard and remain honest despite the challenging economic climate. “Some of us have gotten into a lot of trouble because of being truthful,” he remarked.

He revealed that he has received many inquiries about the next steps following his impeachment. Gachagua noted that some people expected residents of Mt. Kenya to take to the streets in protest after his ouster.

However, he clarified that the region has a unique way of responding to disappointments and advised his supporters to remain calm.

Furthermore, he suggested that anyone feeling the need to express themselves should do so through song and dance.

“I want to assure the people of our region not to worry. Our community is unique, and many people are surprised by our response. They expected us to take to the streets, light fires, destroy vehicles, and shout, but that’s not who we are. Those who think they know us don’t truly understand; when we feel offended, we tend to stay silent,” he said.

Gachagua Eulogizes Lucy Wambui

Gachagua also conveyed his condolences to Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a’s family. He shared that he and his friends had known the Ng’ang’a family for 30 years and described them as a wonderful family.

He described Francis Ng’ang’a as a unique businessman, noting that while 90 percent of small traders struggle, Ng’ang’a has managed to thrive.

Gachagua acknowledged the profound grief the family was enduring, stating, “It is not easy, and we cannot pretend to feel what you feel. We are just praying for you, asking God to give you the strength to accept what has happened.”

He also urged regulatory authorities to ensure the safety of medical facilities in Kenya, advocating for better protection for citizens against unlicensed and unprofessional medical establishments.

“And as we bury Lucy, we want to call on authorities for regulation of medical facilities to protect the people of Kenya from being misled. Kenyans are simple and gullible; when you market your product well, they tend to trust easily, which can lead them to facilities that are not licensed or professional, resulting in tragic situations like this,” he said.

Furthermore, Gachagua advised the public to exercise caution when seeking medical assistance, emphasizing the importance of choosing reputable facilities.

He used Ng’ang’a’s journey as a testament to perseverance, sharing that Ng’ang’a started as an attendant in a car wash and worked diligently with his wife to grow their business, which now includes importing high-end vehicles.

Gachagua concluded with a message of hope, reminding everyone that despite the challenging economy, hard work and honesty can lead to success.

“Ng’ang’a is a perfect example of the bottom-up approach. He started as an attendant in a car wash, and he has built his success alongside his wife. Today, he imports high-end vehicles. I want to encourage our people that even in this tough economy, hard work and honesty will pay off,” he said.