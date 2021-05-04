The experienced radio personality Lynda Nyangweso has called it a day at Radio Africa Group-owned radio station Kiss 100 after more than a decade of service.

In a statement shared on her socials Monday morning, the bubbly, fruity-voiced radio presenter detailed her 11-year journey at Kiss 100 FM.

“11 years ago, I started out on @kiss100kenya on the graveyard shift where I had room to mess up, try again, rinse then repeat. Then I moved to midmorning and I was so proud of the work I did. From there I moved onto the breakfast show which was an amazing learning curve, then I started drive which became where I was most confident probably because I got the most sleep lol. Throughout out this journey I have met some incredibly talented people both behind the mic and behind the scenes,” Ms Nyangweso wrote.

Adding: “I have worked with or around people I am forever in awe of. There have been some super high highs and some down on the dumps lows. However, I have loved the job.”

Lynda said she will host her final show at Kiss FM this week on Thursday, May 6.

“This chapter in my life has brought people in my life that have become like a second family. However, this week will be the last one I get to laugh and get weird with you on Kiss FM and I am excited. Can’t wait to see you on the other side. Thank you for the opportunity to entertain you,” Ms Nyangweso concluded.