Petition Calls for Term Limits for Senators, MPs and MCAs, Aligning Them with Presidency

Parliament has received a petition proposing a law that limits Senators, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) to a maximum of two five-year terms, mirroring the term limits set for the presidency and governorship.

The Grassroot Civilian Oversight Initiative, a civil rights group based in Nakuru, submitted this proposal to promote fairness in Kenya’s political landscape. The initiative argues that implementing term limits would allow voters to experience a variety of leadership styles and ideas, fostering a more diverse political environment.

In their petition to the National Assembly, the group advocates for restricting elected representatives at both county and national levels to a total of 10 years in office, aligning their tenure with that of the President, governors, and their deputies.

Laban Omusundi, the coordinator of the initiative, emphasized that these proposed term limits would enhance fairness among political leaders and facilitate the emergence of fresh talent.

“The two-term limit for the President and governors should extend to other elected political leaders to ensure fairness across all political positions and to cultivate diverse gifts and talents in emerging leaders,” Omusundi stated.

He referenced Articles 37 and 119 of the Constitution to support the initiative, arguing that the reasoning behind capping terms for the presidency and governorship should apply to all elected offices.

“It is unfair for one group of leaders to serve for two terms while others are allowed to serve indefinitely,” he remarked.

The petitioner pointed out that current laws create opportunities for some leaders to view their positions as their “birthright,” despite ongoing efforts to improve governance in Kenya.