The race for the Westlands Parliamentary seat is hotting up following the entry of another popular personality in Nelson Havi.

Days after Arthur Mandela, better known as Xtian Dela, declared his interest in the seat, Havi says he was approached by Westlands constituents to run for the post in 2022.

In a statement on his Twitter handle on Monday 10th, the president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said he is looking forward to serving Kenyans from August 2022 or earlier should President Kenyatta dissolve parliament.

“I have accepted the request of the people of Westlands Constituency to serve them and the nation in that capacity of an MP effective August 2022 or earlier in the event Parliament is dissolved,” Havi said in a video.

The outspoken Advocate further demonstrated his understanding of the duties of a Member of Parliament as set out in the constitution. He exuded confidence that he is up to the task.

“The constitution enumerates functions and duties of a Member of National Assembly thus: making laws and protecting the constitution; determining the allocation of national revenue and oversight of its expenditure; reviewing the conduct of State officers and oversight of State organs; and infrastructural development, wealth creation and poverty alleviation at the constituency level,” he stated.

Havi and Xtian Dela(if indeed he is serious) will look to succeed current Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, who has hinted at running for Nairobi Governor in 2022.