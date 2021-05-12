Renovations at State House, Nairobi will cost the Kenyan taxpayer Ksh86 million.

The National Treasury has allocated the amount in the budget estimate for the financial year 2021/22. Treasury CS Ukur Yatani further projected the amount to rise to Ksh127 million by the end of the year 2023/2024.

The general maintenance cost at State House will gobble up Ksh111 million and rise to Ksh172 million in 2023/2024.

Additionally, CS Yatani estimated that the purchase of specialised plant, equipment and machinery at State House, Nairobi will rise to Ksh45 million in 2023/2024.

Elsewhere, State House, Sagana will be refurbished at a cost of Ksh21 million and maintained at a similar amount.

An additional Ksh40 million will go towards rebuilding Mombasa and Nakuru State Houses.

Yatani is expected to table a Ksh3.6 trillion budget in Parliament in June 2021.