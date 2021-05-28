Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is elated to be back in the country after being stuck in India for weeks.

Ghost had traveled to the Asian country to donate a kidney to his brother but ended up going under the knife for obstructive sleep apnea.

The 53-year-old tactician updated his social media fans on Thursday announcing he was back home.

The Radio Jambo presenter also shared a photo of himself in the studio as he returned to doing what “he loves”.

“The deer is back in the woods. I thank God am back doing what l love!” he wrote.

His co-host Gidi Gidi was also gracious enough to welcome him back.

“Tunamkaribisha Patel Ghost Mandevu Shah, welcome back from India my brother #GidiNaGhostAsubuhi,” he posted.

Mulee is expected to lead Kenya through the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that start in October.