Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says he is recuperating well after undergoing a specialized surgery in India.

The Radio Jambo breakfast co-host traveled to India to donate a kidney to his elder brother but found that a transplant was not needed. Doctors said his brother could be treated without the need for a new kidney.

“My brother had a kidney problem and he needed a transplant. We organised on getting the visa and cleared by the Kenyan government. We came to India but after the doctor analysed my brother’s kidney, he said there is no need to change it and promised to help him. I was so happy,” Mulee told his co-host Gidi on Monday.

While there, Ghost decided to undergo a full-body health check-up and discovered he had a potentially life-threatening condition. A test conducted in his mouth revealed he has obstructive sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder that causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep. Symptoms include snoring loudly and feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep.

Following the diagnosis, doctors at the Apollo hospital in New Delhi advised Ghost Mulee to go under the knife immediately.

“The doctor told me I should thank God I am alive as I was prone to a stroke and could have died. Sleep apnea can cause diabetes, cancer. I was advised to go for surgery immediately,” he said.

Mulee said he had a growth in his throat and after the surgery, he was neither able to speak nor eat.

“It was a successful surgery and my advice to people who snore at night, people should go for a checkup. They should not ignore it.”

Ghost Mulee is among Kenyans stranded in India after the Kenyan government suspended passenger flights to and from the Asian country.

He hopes to jet back into the country next week.

“I thank God we have recovered and thank Kenyans for the support and prayers,” the 53-year-old tactician said.

“The doctors discharged us and we have been in touch with the (Kenya) High Commission here while waiting for (Health Cabinet Secretary) Mutahi Kagwe to share the travel arrangements so we can return home.”