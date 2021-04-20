Celebrity rapper Khaligraph Jones has once again written to Deputy President William Ruto, acknowledging the DP’s response to his earlier message.

In his initial message on Sunday, Khaligraph Jones had pleaded with Ruto to help unlock the country saying creatives were suffering. He even promised to campaign for Ruto for free should he help unlock the country.

“Hustler, najua we utasoma Hii, Ma Husler Wanaumia Kwa ground, Watu wanalala Njaa, Nyumba zinafungwa, If you help us in This Situation, I will campaign for you for free in the coming Elections, Kindly help Unlock our Country,” the rapper wrote.

DP Ruto, or rather Dennis Itumbi, later responded to Khaligraph Jones saying he was ready to assist.

“Bazuu Khaligraph Jones, nimepata message yako bro. Asante. Mimi najua the pain of sleeping hungry. As a personal initiative, niko ready kusaidia as we complement government programmes on the same. I will also mobilize my friends to get some more tusaidie. Sasa, tafadhali kama uko na time kidogo on your schedule. Talk to fellow artistes and others on how Mtasaidia kupeana food,” Ruto said.

Then on Monday, the ‘Punguza Kasheshe’ rapper responded to Ruto asking him to convince President Uhuru to lift the lockdown.

“While I appreciate your response on the issue at hand and the plight of creatives in our country, I urge you to really help us talk to His Excellency President Kenyatta to open up the country,” wrote Khali in part.

