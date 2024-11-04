MP Calls for Luo Appointment to Interior CS Position

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma expressed his views on the forthcoming appointment of the Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

He noted that the current vacancy, temporarily held by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi after Kithure Kindiki became Deputy President, should be filled by a Luo.

Kaluma emphasized that all communities in Kenya deserve equitable representation in public service appointments as mandated by the Constitution.

“Let all communities of Kenya get their due constitutional share of public service appointments. The position of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of the National Government should go to a Luo,” he stated.

He further defended his position by highlighting the Luos’ strong commitment to advocating for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Luos are the greatest defenders of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Kaluma asserted.

Speculation has circulated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party aims to secure the Interior CS position, with rumors pointing to Suna East MP Junet Mohamed as a potential candidate.

However, Junet refuted these claims, clarifying that he is not seeking the role and that the ODM party does not anticipate the Kenya Kwanza administration appointing another expert from their ranks.

“While an opportunity to serve fellow Kenyans in any capacity is always welcome, I want to inform the public that I am not among those angling for the job, nor has the ODM Party expressed any interest in having another party expert join the government in that capacity,” Junet explained.