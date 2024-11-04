Nairobi’s Safe House Initiative: Sakaja Addresses Domestic Violence Crisis

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja announced on Sunday his administration’s plan to construct safe houses for victims of domestic violence in response to the troubling rise in femicide cases across Kenya. This announcement comes in the wake of a grim discovery: human bones belonging to a female victim were found at the entrance of Lang’ata Cemetery.

Speaking during the 73rd anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi, Sakaja explained that his office is partnering with Woman Representative Esther Passaris to create these safe spaces, aimed at protecting individuals facing violence. He stressed that the initiative seeks to provide refuge and support for those affected by domestic abuse.

Sakaja highlighted that this plan intends to rescue numerous victims from unhealthy relationships and contribute to the national dialogue aimed at addressing the alarming increase in cases of women being murdered and mutilated.

“Recently, we discovered the bones of a female victim at Lang’ata Cemetery, and it is very disheartening. It is time for us to take a stand. Together with Esther, we are committed to constructing a safe house. If you are in an abusive situation, don’t stay there because tomorrow you could be murdered,” Sakaja urged.

Additionally, the Governor revealed that a safe house is already operational in Gigiri, funded by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF). He condemned the perpetrators of violence against women, calling for an immediate halt to such actions. Sakaja made it clear that it is unacceptable to blame victims instead of condemning the violence itself.

“Let’s stop saying that we should advise our ladies on the kinds of people they should meet or avoid. We must not blame the victims; there is no justification for killing a woman or anyone in this country,” he stated.

Sakaja also emphasized the need to empower the police and enhance surveillance operations to effectively apprehend those responsible for violence against women.

“Your Excellency, you are here. The women of Nairobi are crying; the women of our country are crying. Let us provide them with security and address the issues surrounding our police and surveillance operations,” he urged.