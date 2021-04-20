Nairobi county has set aside Sh40 million for the rehabilitation of street children and other vulnerable groups in the capital city.

The county government intends to rescue and place 300 street children in child care facilities starting July.

The project will be carried out in phases; phase 1 will involve rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration at a cost of Sh5 million.

Another Sh3 million will go towards family reunification and integration, Sh2 million on supervised child care facilities, and Sh2 million on trauma and therapy sessions.

County Education executive Janet Ouko said the money will be used to run the four children’s homes in Nairobi – Makadara, Kayole, Shauri Moyo and Joseph Kang’ethe – as well as complete the Ruai rehabilitation center.