Manhunt Underway for Ugandan Suspects in Brutal Eastleigh Robbery

Detectives have launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in a violent robbery captured on CCTV in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 1, 2024, around 4:40 PM, when an armed individual gained entry into Ushirika Tower wielding a hammer.

According to police reports, Everlyne, a Ugandan house help, assisted the man in accessing an apartment on the building’s sixth floor. Once inside, the assailant, identified as a Ugandan national, violently attacked 20-year-old Somali house help Hakimo Muhidin.

Investigators say Everlyne allegedly helped the attacker as they stole valuables from the residence, including gold jewelry, an unspecified amount of cash in both Kenyan shillings and U.S. dollars and four laptops belonging to the family.

During the brutal assault, Hakimo suffered serious injuries, including a broken tooth, and injuries to her hands, head, and legs. Police observed whip-like marks on her back, indicating further mistreatment. After medical treatment, Hakimo was discharged and is now recovering at a relative’s home in Tassia estate.

Everlyne, who had been employed by the household for only three weeks, reportedly fled with the assailant immediately after the robbery. The tenant, a Somali man, was not home during the attack, as he was out with his children, while his wife was in India for medical treatment.

As authorities actively pursue the suspects, they have requested heightened vigilance at the border in case the suspects attempt to flee to Uganda.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather more information on the suspects’ whereabouts, aiming to bring them to justice.