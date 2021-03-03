Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was once again a no-show for the mention of a case where he is charged with fraud.

Trial magistrate Peter Ooko had issued production orders on Monday requiring Anti-terror Police Unit to present Sonko in court Tuesday morning.

Deputy OCS Ezekiel Lulei, however, told the court the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) court in Kamiti issued an order barring the police from interrogating and taking Sonko from the hospital.

Sonko’s defense team led by John Khaminwa told the court their client unwell and is due for a hip operation in South Africa.

“The court will be sailing in dangerous waters if a person who is in hospital and still receiving treatment should be produced in court,” said Khaminwa.

He urged the court not to interfere with hospital procedure and mention the matter in two months.

“We urge the court to consider all that. It is unfortunate that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are eager to prosecute this matter,” he said.

Sonko is facing corruption charges involving a Sh14.1 million tender for heavy equipment. He is charged alongside Fredrick Odhiambo trading as Yiro Enterprises, ROG Security Limited and its director Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal.

The former governor’s co-accused were opposed to the application to push the matter by two months saying they do not see any reason why the earlier production order was not complied with.

“Any delay will be prejudicial to us. We are not a lesser party in this proceedings,” they said.

The court re-issued its production orders and directed ATPU to produce Sonko in court on Thursday.