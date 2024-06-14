Govt Finalizing Countywide Implementation of CBC in Universities

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that the government is in the final stages of implementing the competency-based curriculum (CBC) in higher learning institutions.

Speaking at the 4th Biennial Conference on University Research and Innovation on June 12 at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), Machogu urged University Vice Chancellors (VCs) to prioritize the implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE) and to generate ideas to ensure the rollout’s success.

“While appreciating the progress made, universities need to do more in terms of research and outreach to make an impact on society. We need to see more collaborations or partnerships between universities, industry and communities,” Machogu stated.

“Similarly, linkages between the universities and industry should be more robust, especially now as the country prepares to usher in Competency Based Education (CBE) at the higher education level.”

The CS challenged the VCs to proactively engage with the industry in key activities such as curriculum development, internships, co-teaching, and evaluation. He emphasized that such collaborations will better prepare students for the workforce.

Machogu also advised the VCs to explore the use of Artificial Intelligence to personalize learning, enhance teaching, and support student success, aiming to bridge the skills gap between graduates and industry needs.

“My reflections centered around the global academic sphere, particularly on the path our local universities need to take to catch up with world-class institutions that offer a unique ecosystem where intellectual inquiries and discoveries thrive, and the frontiers of human knowledge remain endless,” Machogu noted.

The first batch of CBC learners will join university in about four years.

The government introduced the CBC in 2017, aiming to nurture learners’ potential, instill national values, integrate Science, Technology, and Innovation, and align educational skills with industry requirements.

CBC is designed to expose students to their career interests right after they join junior secondary school, allowing them to choose their career pathways in senior secondary school.

Each senior secondary school should offer at least two pathways. Four main transitional points are envisioned in Basic Education under the 2:6:3:3 (CBC) structure.

The first transition is from Pre-primary to Primary School (Grade 1), and the second transition is from Primary School (Grade 6) to Junior Secondary School (Grade 7).

The third transition occurs from Junior Secondary School (Grade 9) to Senior Secondary School (Grade 10), while the fourth transition moves learners from Senior Secondary School (Grade 12) to Tertiary Education or the world of work.