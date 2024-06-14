PHOTOS of Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Boyfriend in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kayole, Nairobi, are urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Mary Mwende Kimwalu.

Ms Mwende is a suspect in a case of attempted murder that occurred at Mihang’o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county on April 22, 2023.

According to reports, Mary Mwende allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend three times in the chest with a kitchen knife following a dispute that ended their relationship.

After the incident, she evaded capture by going into hiding and cutting off all contact with her family and known associates, as well as avoiding her usual haunts, making apprehension efforts challenging.

The Immigration Department has confirmed that she has not left the country, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 13, 2024, which remains active.

Mary Mwende Kimwalu is documented as originating from Ikutha in Kitui Central, specifically from Kyoani sub-location, according to records from the National Registration Bureau.

Accompanying this appeal are photographs of the suspect provided by her family, who are seeking any information on her whereabouts.

“We urge anyone with information regarding Mary Mwende Kimwalu to come forward,” stated a DCI spokesperson.

“Have you seen her? Do you know her current location? Any details, no matter how small, could greatly assist in apprehending her and ensuring justice is served.”

If you have any information that could aid in her arrest, please contact any police station, the DCI office at Kayole, or use the toll-free hotline number 0800 722 203, operational 24/7.