Judiciary Promises Enhanced Court Security Following Magistrate’s Shooting

Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya has reassured judicial officers, staff, and court users of their security following the shooting of a magistrate by the Londiani Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55, shot and wounded Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti after a ruling in a case involving the OCS’s wife on Thursday.

“During an open court session earlier today, the Magistrate revoked the bond for an accused person who had absconded,” Mokaya explained, noting that the accused had failed to provide satisfactory reasons for their absence.

“As soon as this decision was announced, someone shot at the Magistrate, injuring her in the hip,” she added.

Kipruto had traveled from his post in Londiani, Kericho, to attend the court case where his wife, Jenniffer Wairimu, 48, is accused of obtaining Kes.2.9 million under false pretenses.

Wairimu had requested bail but the magistrate denied her request due to previous court absences citing illness.

On Thursday, the bail was revoked, and Wairimu was ordered to be remanded at Langata Women’s Prison.

This action reportedly angered Kipruto, who allegedly entered the courtroom through the magistrate’s door and fired shots at Kivuti, injuring her chest and left hip. The court session was held in a tent outside the main courtrooms.

Chief Registrar Mokaya confirmed that police officers at the scene responded promptly and neutralized the shooter, and Magistrate Kivuti was rushed to the hospital.

During the incident, three other officers sustained injuries: one in the left eye, another in the left leg, and a third in the left hand. All injured individuals were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“We wish our colleague a speedy recovery and extend our condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life in this tragic incident,” Mokaya stated.

“We want to assure all Judicial Officers, Staff, and Court Users of their safety and security across all our premises,” she added.

Mokaya emphasized that enhanced security protocols would be implemented for civilians visiting the courts and for security officers.

“We urge all court users to remain calm as law enforcement agencies conduct further investigations into this incident,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, a Jericho pistol belonging to the deceased officer was recovered at the scene. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that the injured officers were in stable condition at the hospital.

“We are reviewing various measures following the incident to ensure the safety of everyone,” Bungei assured.