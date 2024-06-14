MPs Petition High Court to Dismiss Okiya Omtatah’s Finance Bill 2024 Petition

Members of Parliament have petitioned the High Court to dismiss a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, which seeks to block them from considering the Finance Bill 2024.

The National Assembly, represented by lawyer Sandra Nganyi, informed Justice Lawrence Mugambi that some of the issues raised by the petitioners Omtatah and Eliud Matindi had already been resolved in a previous case filed in 2018, which is also under appeal at the Court of Appeal.

In a Notice of Preliminary Objection filed by the National Assembly and supported by the Attorney General, the MPs argued that the current petition by the two individuals is premature.

They contended that it challenges a Bill that has not yet been passed and is still undergoing processing by the National Assembly.

However, in a brief response, Omtatah clarified that the current case is unrelated to the one pending at the Court of Appeal, as claimed by National Assembly lawyer Sandra Nganyi.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi has scheduled his ruling for June 19th.