Saumu Sonko is planning to follow in her father’s footsteps by venturing into politics in the next general election.

The eldest daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has declared her interest in running for Nairobi woman representative in 2022.

Speaking during a radio interview recently, Saumu Sonko said her dad is her best mentor and she will always do things that she feels are inspired by him.

“I want to join politics like my dad and actually, I will vie for woman representative in the next General Election,” she told Radio Jambo.

“He is a father and a good dad. As a politician’s child, I fear being broke and that is why I am working so hard every day.”

Asked what she would do differently as a woman representative, Saumu said: “I will make sure mental health is taught in all schools. We do not want to have these cases of children killing parents or each other.”

“Sanitary pads have to be given out for free. I will basically do things that will be of help to the girls, which will be a good thing,” she added.