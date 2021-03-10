Tanzanian hitmaker Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny is taking his music career to the next level with the launch of his own record label.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s grand opening of the label dubbed Next Level Music (NLM), the Wasafi signee took to social media to announce he was ready to spread his wings.

“It was all a dream #NextLevelMusic #NLM” the hitmaker captioned a photo of the label’s logo.

The ‘Kiuno’ hitmaker also shared a video snippet showing off the headquarters situated at a mansion in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

The launch comes with the blessing of Rayvanny’s boss, Diamond Platnumz, who said Next Level Music (NLM) will boast of one of the biggest and state-of-the-art recording studios in the whole of Tanzania.

“Studio yake ndio itakua Studio Kubwa zaidi hapa Tanzania …maana nilikuwa na angalia studio yake na siku atakayoiposti, ndio itakuwa studio Number moja hapa Tanzania nzima,” said Diamond.

The WCB founder added that any artiste under his management has the free will to start and run his own label.

Rayvanny becomes the second Wasafi signee after Harmonize to leave the WCB nest and spread his wings.

Harmonize launched ‘Konde Music Worldwide’ in October 2019 and has since signed four artistes; Ibraah, Country Boy, Killy and Cheed.