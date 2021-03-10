Pinky Ghelani recently narrated her painful journey to motherhood, in which she suffered four miscarriages on her way to becoming a mother of two.

Speaking on the ‘Unscripted with Grace’ show, Pinky told Grace Msalame she suffered her first miscarriage one year into her marriage.

The former Capital FM presenter narrated that she was on holiday when she learned she was pregnant. She said they had to cut short their trip because she kept feeling sick.

“I was on holiday in India and I am like, could I be having food poisoning? My husband was like, ‘you are pregnant’, but I refused. I later realised that the feeling was an indication of what was coming. My husband bought a pregnancy test at the airport and it came out positive,” said the former beauty queen.

Pinky continued: “We went to the hospital for our first scan but the doctors said they could not feel any heartbeat.”

“I did not understand what was happening but my gynaecologist told me to go home and come back after two weeks. Just before the day I was going back to see my gynaecologist, I had a dream that my baby was with Jesus,” she narrated.

The 44-year-old public speaker did the scans which confirmed her dream; she lost the pregnancy at 10 weeks.

A year later, Pinky Ghelani was pregnant again but “at six weeks, the doctors said there was a pregnancy but there was no foetus”.

“It was a blighted ovum which means there is pregnancy but there was no foetus,” she said.

Pinky said she blamed herself when she lost her first pregnancy. “Some people said I do too much yoga and that is why I was losing pregnancies.”

Ghelani conceived again and it was a case of third time is the charm.

“We cried when we got pregnant for the third time and the doctors confirmed that there was a heartbeat. My daughter came two days early. I did a Caesarian-section only because I was afraid of the pain and afraid of the complications,” she said.

A year after the birth of her daughter, Pinky got pregnant again but miscarried at nine weeks.

When her daughter turned three years, Pinky delivered her son.

“To me, motherhood has brought a sense of humility, and to know that you are nurturing someone in the society, just humbles me.”

Her parting shot to women who are struggling to have children?

“There is nothing wrong with them and there is nothing wrong with wanting to be a mother. There are so many ways to be a mother. Give your love and don’t deny it to other persons and things.”

Pinky celebrated her 14th marriage anniversary with her husband Raj Sehmi in January.