Drama in Migori: Church Followers Refuse to Leave Police Station Amid Cult Allegations

A dramatic standoff unfolded at Rongo Police Station in Migori County when 57 members of Melkio St. Joseph Missions of Messaiha Africa Church refused to leave, insisting they would only return to their church. This comes after the discovery of two members’ bodies, who reportedly died after refusing medical treatment.

Migori County Commissioner Mutua Kisilu confirmed that registration issues surfaced when the facility was being set up. The church’s location remains cordoned off by police as they investigate allegations of cult-like activities linked to the group.

The group of 57 congregants has now spent consecutive nights at the station, refusing to depart. In response to the situation, eight children were transferred to nearby rescue centers.

“We have agreed with the children’s department that they be rescued,” Kisilu said.

As the standoff continues, some residents have arrived at the police station to search for missing relatives. Many claim their loved ones have been separated from their families for nearly a decade after joining the church.

“One of my sons is among those at the station. He refused to return home. Four other residents have been missing since they joined this church,” said John Ogeno Agutu, a concerned local.

“We haven’t seen our son since he joined, and he left his family behind,” added George Adongo, another resident.

Grace Oduongo, a parent from Homa Bay, expressed her fear: “I came to look for my missing child, who I suspect is part of the group.”

Meanwhile, the church remains closed, with police patrolling the site and carrying out investigations.

“We are extending the search and investigating possible cultic links,” Kisilu stated. Further investigation revealed that the church had been irregularly registered as a company.