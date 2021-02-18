Beloved actor Joseph Kinuthia Kamau alias Omosh says he has plans to ensure he doesn’t end up in his earlier predicament after Kenyans came through for him.

The former Tahidi High actor is laughing all the way to the bank after wellwishers raised more than Sh1 million following his emotional public outcry.

He now says he will invest part of the cash in what he loves doing the most: acting and filmmaking.

“Hapa ni kuomba God akupatie the right thing and the right thing is what I like doing the best, that’s acting. And the film industry is opening up kidogo… I will be doing some short skits and posting them on YouTube. So I will be doing what I love the most, as they say always invest in what you love to do the most,” said Omosh.

The actor added that he will use part of the cash to build a house on a piece of land he was gifted by ZeroHero properties Ltd.

Omosh also revealed why he opted to go public about his plight saying he had hit rock bottom.

“Nilikuwa nimefika kwa Corner, ikabidii nipige nduru, and you guys came along and helped me big. I don’t know how to thank you guys. I didn’t know I had so many friends… what I can say ni shukran sana and may God reward you guys.

“…ilikuwa inafika saa zingine jioni, napiga magoti naambia God, ‘kwani ilikuwa niishe hivi?’, lakini God naye akacome through. Saa zile unafikiria it’s over, kumbe that’s the start,” he said.

He also recounted an instance where he went 48 hours without sleep.

“Sijahi kuwa na mental issues but there is a time I was going crazy, things were hard for me, the house had nothing. I stayed for 48 hours without falling asleep juu tu ya zile mashida nilikuwa nazo…kuamka unaamka mapema lakini hakuna mahali unaenda for a year.”

His message to Kenyans? “Keep on praying for me, that’s is the best present one can give. Kuteleza sio kudunda.”