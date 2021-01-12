Vernacular television presenter Muthoni wa Mukiri has apparently found love after she took to social media to introduce the lucky man in her life.

On Monday, the former Inooro TV news anchor shared the first photo of her man identified as Isaac and going by the handle @isaac_the_venturous_one on Instagram.

In what has now become a social media cliché for couples, Muthoni and Isaac stepped out in matching Vitenges.

“Happy New week ❤😍” she captioned the picture showing the lovebirds holding hands.

While the former Kameme FM radio presenter was coy with details, it was her close friend and comedian Teacher Wanjiku who let the cat out of the bag.

“Congratulations @muthoniwamukiri and @isaac_the_venturous_one on finding one another! Love is a beautiful thing and I wish you nothing but the best! Harusi tu nayo! tushonesheni Nguo😂,” she wrote.

The comedian who could not keep calm dedicated another post to the newest couple in town. she wrote: “She found love🙈❤️ Let me Celebrate you @muthoniwamukiri today😂😂 I am sooo happy for you💕💕💕 @isaac_the_venturous_one you two look so cute together 🙆‍♀️❤️🍾🍾🍾”

While a majority of social media users gushed over the couple, I’m sure ‘Kamati ya Roho Chafu’ can’t wait to see how this relationship fares given the notoriety of public celebrity affairs ending in premium tears.

