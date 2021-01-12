Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has indicated that he has no regrets about penning the now infamous open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking for the first time since the letter leaked online on New Year’s Eve, Kang’ata said he wrote the letter in good faith because he had to tell the president the truth. He said he is ready to face the music should Jubilee Party decide to take actions

“I cannot enter into an arena of fighting with my boss but I only strongly believe it is important as political leaders to say the truth. To report the truth and to be honest and candid in our endeavor when it comes to matters like this one which has the potentiality to embarrass the government.

“If the party decided to remove me from the position of whip because of my stand, then I will accept and thank them for giving me the chance to serve,” Kang’ata said on Monday.

The Senate Majority Whip stood by the contents of the letter, maintaining that BBI is unpopular in the Mount Kenya region.

“We must support the government and ensure that the good work the President is doing is completed but we must also report the truth. These issues were raised in good faith, there is no malice or disrespect but just to ensure that this government succeeds,” Kang’ata said.

“It is appearing that the BBI is a project of one political faction and the impression I got is that our people want the BBI to be an agenda of one united Jubilee family and it should not be weaponized for politics,” he added.

“We need to accept good ideas irrespective of who they are coming from, there are ideas that have been given by the so-called Tangatanga wing that are very good,” Kangata said.