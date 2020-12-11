On the same day that the country lost Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, we are learning of another high profile death.

Former cabinet minister, presidential candidate and member of 2007 ODM’s ‘Pentagon’ Joseph Nyagah is dead.

Nyagah has died at the age of 72 at Nairobi hospital.

News of his death was was announced moments ago, but it is still unclear what caused it, although there are reports that he may have succumbed from Covid-19.

Among leaders who have sent their condolences is Raila Odinga.

Writing on Twitter, Raila said, “I’ve received with shock news of the passing of my friend former Cabinet Minister Joe Nyagah. Joe has been a critical player in the affairs of our nation straddling the corporate world, government, diplomacy and national politics. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”